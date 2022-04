recently arrived Netflix documentary series Jimmy Saville, A British Horror Story, Told in 2 episodes, this is the story of Saville, long one of England’s most beloved TV personalities. After his death in 2011, about 450 complaints of sexual abuse were known, involving victims up to the age of 5.

The documentary examines Seville’s relationship with the British people, establishment and media, through extensive archival footage, which allowed them to fool the entire nation for decades.

