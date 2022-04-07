Jimmy Saville’s chilling interview that exposed his guilt over eating a banana

Before Jimmy Saville’s death, it appeared that he had fooled the world with his comedic, benevolent persona – but his clever jokes served to hide the truth.

Despite being one of the most famous and influential men in Britain, Beast managed to hide in plain sight as one of the worst pedophiles ever.

The full story about Seville only came to light after his death in 2011, but it was revealed that he systematically molested and raped victims aged five to 75 for more than 50 years.

More than 200 witnesses came forward and police opened more than 400 investigations, revealing how Saville used his show business status for evil, reports mirror.