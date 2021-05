Jinnie Jazz is an Indian entertainer and model. She is notable for the part in Jaane Anjane Mein web arrangement by Ullu Entertainments. This web arrangement is important for the Charmsukh fragment from Ullu. Jaane Anjane Mein entertainer Jinnie Jazz assumes the function of a spouse in the web arrangement.

She was brought into the world on 27 June 1986 and Jinnie Jazz has 33 years old. How about we look at all the subtleties of this astounding entertainer.