JIO DLT Registration 2021 | Step by step guide, apply online. Login Helpline number at truconnect.jio.com

Posted on
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) introduced the concept of Distributed Laser Technology (DLT) in 2018 to regulate Spamming, Pishing and Unsolicited SMS Broadcasting. In a similar way, telecom giant Reliance Jio has also introduced JIO DLT technology. Anyone operating their business can register themselves on the Jio DLT platform. After registering on Jio DLT, business owners can send promotional and marketing messages to their customers.

Interested business owners can visit the official website and apply online for DLT registration.

JIO DLT Registration 2021

This article explains the online process for applying for DLT registration 2021, step by step guide, login, benefits and helpline number.

Benefits of Jio DLT

Let’s see the advantages of distributed laser technology (DLT) launched by Jio Telecom.

  • Privacy protection: It guarantees the privacy protection of customers through encrypted customer data in the blockchain.
  • Verified communication: It verifies communication between enterprises and customers every time.
  • Reliable Connection: It makes setting up easy and reliable through consent and preferences.
  • Unregister: This eliminates unregistered contacts and unwanted calls through AI / ML.
  • seamless integration: This enables seamless integration with legacy and new age digital marketing platforms.

Step by step guide to apply online at Jio DLT Registration 2021 @ trueconnect.jio.com

To apply for Jio DLT registration 2021, see the online application process.

  • Visit the official portal of the TrueConnect platform.
  • It takes the online user to the home page.
Apply online for Jio DLT registration 2021
  • Click on the Register Now button on the same page.
  • It redirects the business owner or telephoner to the page below.
Apply online for Jio DLT Registration 2021
  • Choose either of two options: Principal Entry or Telemarketer.
  • Here we have selected the principal entity.
  • answer the question: Are you already registered as a Principal Entity (Yes / No).
  • Select the Yes option.
  • Enter Entity ID and PAN / TAN ID.
  • Click the Continue button.
  • If the applicants have not registered as the Principal Entity, select the No button.
  • It then displays the form below.
  • Enter Authorized Contact Person, Organization Name, Organization Category, PAN / TAN, KYC Document Type and KYC Document Number.

Apply online for Jio DLT registration 2021
  • Upload KYC and PAN / TAN.
  • Email ID, Create Password, Confirm Password, Mobile Number and Organization Address.
  • Click on submit button.
  • After that, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number.
  • Generate OTP and enter that OTP in the relevant field.
  • The applicant will also receive an email ID from JIO Support that the application is received.
Apply online for Jio DLT registration 2021
  • When JIO DLT registration is complete, you have to wait for two to three days for final approval.
  • When the unit is approved, the applicant shall Get an email On behalf of Jio.
Apply online for Jio DLT registration 2021
  • Applicants can check all the details Provide their email id and password.
  • The next thing you have to do is JIO DLT website Login again and with your credentials.
Apply online for Jio DLT registration 2021
  • The next thing you need to do is to add XYZ Groups (choose your own) as your courier to this account on the dashboard.

Jio DLT Login Process

See the step-by-step guide to logging into the Jio DLT platform.

  • Visit the official portal of the TrueConnect platform.
  • It takes the online user to the home page.
Jio DLT Login Process
  • Click on the sign-in button on the same page.
  • It redirects the online user to the page below.
  • Select Principal Entity or Telemarketer.
  • Enter username and password.
  • Click on submit button.
  • It then redirects the registered candidates to the dashboard below.

JIO True Connect Helpline / Customer Care Number

Jio TrueConnect Platform

Email: [email protected]

Jio DLT Registration 2021 FAQ

What is the full form of DLT regarding the following article?

The full form of DLT is distributed laser technology concerning the following article.

What is the purpose of launching Jio DLT Technology Registration 2021?

The main objective of launching Jio DLT technology is to regulate spamming, pissing and unsolicited broadcasting of companies.

What are the two ways that business owners can connect to the platform?

On the TrueColor portal, applicants can select either of the two options, such as Principal Entity and Telemarketing.

Do I need to upload any document online to Jio DTL Technology’s TrueConnect portal platform?

Applicants should upload KYC documents and PAN / TAN documents.

