Jio launches plans of Rs 555 and Rs 2,999, Disney + Hotstar Mobile membership free for 365 days!

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 555 with one year subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile. The company has also added Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 to its existing Rs 2,999 annual prepaid plan. Jio Cricket Data Add On Pack worth Rs 555 is available with a validity of 55 days. This is 55GB data and complimentary to Jio apps.

