Jio tops the download speed with 19.3 mbps, Vodafone wins the upload speed

Jio has almost three times higher download speed than its nearest rival Vodafone. Although Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business as Vodafone Idea Limited, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) still issues separate network speed data of the two entities.

According to updated TRAI data in April, Vodafone registered a download speed of 7 Mbps in April. After this Idea and Bharti Airtel achieved download speeds of 5.8 Mbps and 5 Mbps respectively.

Vodafone topped the charts in the upload segment, with a network speed of 6.7 Mbps. After this Idea gave an upload speed of 6.1 Mbps, Jio 4.2 Mbps and Airtel 3.9 Mbps. The download speed helps consumers to access content from the Internet, while the upload speed helps them to send or share pictures and videos to their contacts. The average speed is calculated by TRAI, based on the data it collects across India on a real-time basis with the help of its MySpeed ​​application.