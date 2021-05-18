Jio’s 3 Dhansu recharge plans under 100 rupees, avail this special offer early

Reliance Jio has many great recharge plans. Jio has recently launched 2 very affordable recharge plans for its users. Special offers are being received with these recharge plans of Reliance Jio. On purchasing a plan, 1 more recharge plan is available for free. We are telling you about 3 recharge plans of Reliance Jio phone under 100 rupees.

Reliance Jio has brought 2 new plans of Rs 39 and 69 for its Jio phone users. The Rs 39 plan is the cheapest. The validity of Jio’s Rs 39 recharge plan is 14 days. It is getting 1 plan free with one. In this recharge plan of Jio phone, unlimited calling on any network gets the benefit. Users get 100 MB of data every day in the plan. In this plan, users get total 1400 MB data.

Jio’s Rs 69 recharge plan

Reliance Jio has recently brought a plan of Rs 69 for Jio phone users. With this plan of Reliance Jio, 1 free plan is also being available with one. The validity of Jio’s Rs 69 recharge plan is 14 days. In this plan of Jio Phone, users will get 0.5GB data every day. In this plan of Jio Phone, you will get the benefit of unlimited calling on any network. That is, users will get total 7GB data in the plan. Users also get free subscription of Jio apps in the plan.



28 day validity in a plan of 75 rupees

Reliance Jio also has a plan of 75 rupees. The Rs 39, Rs 69 and Rs 75 plans are all part of the Jio all-in-one plan. The Jio phone’s Rs 75 recharge plan offers 28 days validity. In this plan of Jio phone, 0.1 GB data is available every day. In addition, 200 MB of data is provided. That is, the total 3GB data is available in the plan. The plan offers unlimited calling benefits on any network. There is a facility to send 50 SMS in the plan. Apart from this, there is a free subscription to Jio apps.