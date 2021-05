Jiya Irani is a very good actor and model. He earned popularity after he claimed that he is the boyfriend of Bigg Boss fame Rithu Manthra. In order to prove his claim, he publicly shares the photos with Rithu. Jiya kick-started his Mollywood journey through the film Mullassery Madhavan Kutty Nemom PO which was released in the year 2012. He also acted in serials. Furthermore, Jiya is a brilliant businessman.