Jiya Thakur Pays Tribute To Sridevi

Dancee+ (Plus) Telugu Today's Episode Update 8th May 2021: Jiya Thakur Pays Tribute To Sridevi



The ultimate dance battle is here to entertain the viewers tonight. Yes, we are speaking of the most-watched reality show of Star Maa Dancee+. This Telugu dance show has garnered a huge fan following. They love to watch it on weekends and always express their excitement and love for the telecast of fresh episodes of the show. Though each and every episode has something new theme to entertain the viewers, this Saturday will present an interesting concept as well. Let’s see what will be shown in today’s episode of Dancee Plus in this article.

In today’s episode, the extremely talented and the most-admired contestant Jiya Thakur will pay tribute to legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi. The contestant will perform on her hit song “Ta Thaiya” along with some other hit and melodious Telugu songs. The young performer will dance to various songs and will make the judges not even blink their eyes. They will get compelled to watch her perform without taking their eyes off of her and her co-contestant who accompanied her in the entire performance.

All of the six judges got mesmerized after witnessing her stellar performance. The host Ohmkar also praised Jiya Thakur for presenting such a beautiful performance and for taking everyone present on the set to the golden era of the late actress. It was certainly a beautiful moment for everyone. They all remembered the beautiful actress and felt emotional. Talking about Sridevi, she was a superstar of Hindi cinema. Besides owning Bollywood, she worked in several other languages film as well that include Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam.

She passed away on 24th February 2018 in Dubai. Her death was quite mysterious. Apart from an appreciation for Jiya Thakur’s performance, the judges were seen having serious discussions as well. Ohmkar spoke for around some minutes straight regarding her while the judges put forward their opinion from time to time. As per the reports, it could be a discussion related to her eliminations.

Well, it’s not clear now as exactly what that conversation meant. The viewers who are curious can have a look at the released promo of today’s episode on Star Maa’s Twitter handle. You can also take a glimpse of Jiya along with other participants’ performance ether. Watch Dancee+ on Star Maa night at 9 PM. It gets aired every weekend on the said channel at the mentioned time. For more info, stay tuned to this space.

