JJ Spawn Club used to win the 2022 Valero Texas Open. Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

It only seems fitting that JJ Spaun has an affair with Tiger Woods, as the latter’s collective golf world hangs over the edge with his “whether he will play the Masters” news. However, Spahn would not mind, as he became the first player since Woods at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines to start the final round of a PGA Tour event with a double bogey and win the Valero Texas Open. Of. After emerging from a crowded leader board with steady play while the others struggled.