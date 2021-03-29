ENTERTAINMENT

JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021 Released @ jkbank.com Check Candidates Details

JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the Banking Associates examination result 2021 on Saturday. Candidates can visit the official website i.e www.jkbank.com to check their results on the official website. The notification released on Saturday on the official website. The result will be available online from 27th March to 9th April 2021. The J&K Bank has announced the notification for 1500 vacancies. The candidates can download the result from the official website by following steps:

  • Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank @jkbannk.com
  • Click on the option “career” display on the top of the home page
  • Click on the option “Click To Check JK Bank Banking Association Result 2020”
  • Fill in the accurate registered number and password to enter the Recaptcha code
  • Submit the page and the result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for further reference

The minimum age to apply for this examination will be 20 years to 30 years. They should be graduated from a recognized college and university. The registration date of J & K recruitment was notified on the website on 20th June 2020. The online application was active from 3rdh July 2020. The JK Bank Banking associated has conducted 2 stages of the selection process. 1st stage is to qualify for the written test which will be an objective-based examination. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates of JK and one should make sure to prepare to get a seat in J & K Bank. The examination for unreserved candidates was 800/- and the reserved category was 600/-.

The online written test will contain (English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude). The exam will contain 100 marks for 100 questions that will be divided into three sections. The exam duration will be of 60 minutes and each section will have 20 minutes to complete. Each question will carry 1 mark each. Candidates should attempt the questions they are confident about. The candidates will be selected if they qualified for the final cut-off score.

The important dates of the online exam will be 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st January. The candidate will be selected after the interview. The candidate is advised to read the instructions in the Admit Card carefully so they can get the exact details about the examination. They are also instructed to wear a face mask and bring a 20ml bottle of hand sanitizer. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

