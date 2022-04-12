JK Rowling enjoys boozy lunch with women’s rights groups amid trans row

Rowling reportedly hosted a ‘fantastic’ lunch (Picture: @jk_rowling, Twitter)

Tensions have escalated with trans equality groups after JK Rowling enjoyed a ‘raucous’ lunch with women’s rights campaigners.

The Harry Potter author proudly hosted lunch at The River Cafe in Hammersmith on Monday afternoon.

She was joined by a large group of guests, including Maya Forstetter, co-founder of Sex Matters, which supports the Respect My Sex slogan, Professor Kathleen Stock, who resigned from the University of Sussex amid a transphobia row, MP Rosie Duffield , and Get the L Out activist Liane Timmerman.

Helen Joyce, who wrote Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, was also in attendance.

Rowling, who has come under criticism over her comments about trans women, shared a series of…