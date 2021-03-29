ENTERTAINMENT

J&K: Terrorist Attack Councillors’ Meet Chaired in Sopore, Two Killed Chaired by BDC Chairperson Fareeda Khan

Avatar
By
Posted on
Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson Fareeda Khan was attacked by terrorists on Monday. She was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir location Sopore. Her party member took her to the local hospital in the region. Then Police isolated the area immediately and started tracking the one who planned this attack. The Police force took their positions in the area where the castigate was placed. This exploit happened during a councilor meeting when terrorists started firing in the meeting attended by Fareeda Khan. Fortunately, the BJP leader Fareeda Khan get away safely from the event. There was a councilor and one PSO also attended the event and they got serious injuries in the attack.

The ambulance arrived at the attack location and to take them to the hospital and doctors declared the sufferer dead after they took them to the emergency. The Police force took the appropriate action immediately and placed the Police force in the region with extra security. A councillor has also been injured and his conditions critical as he has suffered some major injuries. The citizen of Jammu Kashmir has also suffered the attack and many of them lost their lives. The explode targeted the BJP Chairperson Fareeda Khan. The Police officer Shafqat Ahmad and Riyaz Ahmad killed by terrorists and councilor Shams-ud-din peer got major injuries.

Those who injured in the attack immediately referred to the local hospital in Jammu for treatment. Jammu And Kashmir Police have confirmed that the aim of the terrorist was to kill Fareeda Khan and they fired in the ongoing meeting event. The meeting was organized at Municipal Office Sopore. The search operation has been started as they took two militants in a building in that region. The Municipal Council has provided all the securities to Chairperson Fareeda Khan during the attack happened. The identification of terrorists is still undergoing.

Fareeda Khan and two BJP councilor were aimed to kill in the event. The terrorist reached the Sopor area and exploded. Then Police isolated the area immediately and started tracking the one who planned this attack. The Police force took their positions in the area where the castigate was placed. Fortunately, the BJP leader Fareeda Khan get away safely from the event. There was a councilor and one PSO also attended the event and they got serious injuries in the attack. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

