JKCET 2021 Application Form Last Date Extended, Latest Updates Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JAKBOPEE) extended the application process for the JK CET 2021 upto April 16, which was earlier April 06, 2021. The application form for the same is still available on the official website i.e. jakbopee.org. The candidates who are interested to appear for the exam can visit the official website and fill the application form in online mode.
The JK Common Entrance Test, (CET) is conducted for B.E./B. Tech. (Engineering) Courses. The Board will announce the exam dates in the due time. The official notification reads, “In view of the poor response to above referred notification for submission of online application forms for Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering courses 2021, the Board has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the said courses from April 6 to 16 (mid-night).”
JK CET 2021 New Dates:
- Opening date of application – March 10, 2021
- Revised last date to apply online – April 16, 2021
- Downloading of Admit card – Notified Soon
- Date of conduct of exam – Notified Soon
- Declaration of the result – Notified Soon
JKCET 2021 Exam Pattern:
|
Particulars
|
Information
|
Examination Mode
|
Pen and Paper Based (Offline)
|
Duration of Exam
|
3 Hours
|
Medium of Exam
|
English
|
Nature of Questions
|
Objective, Multiple Choice Questions
|
Sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
180 Questions
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 Mark for every correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JAKBOPEE).
