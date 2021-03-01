JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key 2021 | Class IV February 27, 28, March 1, X cut cutoff marks on jkssb.gov portal @ jkssb.gov.in

All About Class IV Answer Key 2021, Class 4 February 27,28, March 1, Exp Cutoff Marks @ jkssb.IC.in

As expected, the Selection Board of Jammu and Kashmir (JKSSB) has conducted OMR based objective class IV examination on 27th, 28th February and 28th March. Interested candidates have taken the exam which was conducted offline on the dates given on 12th: 00 PM to 02:00 AM in Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the candidates have already tried the test and are eagerly waiting for the answer key along with the solved questions. Interested applicants can check the primary and final class IV exam answer key on the official portal.

Please visit our article: NIOS ODE (On Demand Examination) 2021

This article explains the answer key and expected cut-off for JKSSB class IV exam.

JKSSB class 4 answer key 2021

This article explains the online process to see JKSSB class answer key and expected cut-off marks of February 27, 28, and March 1 exam, result date.

Expected cut-off marks of JKSSB class IV exam

Let us look at the estimated cut-off marks of the recently held Class 4 examination of the Selection Board of Jammu and Kashmir. Please remember that below is the expected list of cut-off marks. However, the actual cut-off list may change.

category Expected cut-off marks Mango 77 OBC 45 scheduled tribe ४ 48 scheduled caste ४ 48

Note: The above is the expected cut-off marks list, and please visit the official website of JKSSB.

How to check answer key of JKSSB class 4 at 2021 @ jkssb.nic.in

See the step by step guide to see the answer key for class 4 exam. This is for the candidates who have attempted the exam.

Visit the official portal of JKSSB.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the link of Primary / Final Class IV answer key and objections on the JKSSB home page.

It then opens the class IV answer key in PDF format.

Further, if the applicant makes any mistake in the answer key, the applicant can also file his objection.

Applicants can also take hard copy of answer key for further references.

Note: In this example, the answer key is not available online on the official portal. We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.

Please visit our latest article: Ujjwala Yojana 2021

The JKSSB Class 4 result will be launched in the month of April in 2021.

Applicants belonging to General / SC / ST / Other category can view the result and merit list only through JKSSB website.

Please note that no other online websites and sources will help in getting the results of class IV.

“JK’s Selection Board will initially issue primary key and invite forms of objections in March 2 week 2021”.

Please visit our latest article: SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

JKSSB Official Website

Know:

Service Selection Board,

Hema Complex, Near Gauri Shankar Temple,

Channi Himmat, Sector 03, Jammu.

Telephone: 0191-2461346.

Helpline Number: 0191-2461335

JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key 2021 Frequently Asked Questions