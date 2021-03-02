JKSSB class IV result 2021 class 4, cut off, merit list, check online @ jkssb.nic.in – hindi scheme

Loading...

Complete details about JKSSB Class IV result 2021, cut off marks, merit list, check online @ jkssb.IC.in

The Selection Board of Jammu and Kashmir (JKSSB) has recently conducted OMR based Objective Class 4 examination. Candidates have also downloaded the answer key for the same.

Candidates who have participated in the offline OMR based class IV examination can check their results online on the official portal.

JKSSB class IV result 2021

This article explains the process to check JKSSB Class IV Exam 2021 Result, Cut Off Marks, Merit List on the official portal.

How to check JK class IV result online 2021

Check the step by step guide to view J & K Class IV Results online on the official portal of JKSSB.

Visit the official portal of JKSSB.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the Class IV OMR based objective result link on the home page.

It then redirects the online user to the following page.

Applicants can check the result by entering their information like hall ticket number, date of birth etc. on the newly opened page.

Click on the Get Results button.

The system displays the result on the screen.

Note: In this example, Class 4 results are not available online on the official portal. We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.

JKSSB class IV result 2021 cut-off marks merit list check online

Let us see the cut off marks merit list of JKSSB class 4 result 2021.

Saving

According to official sources of information, it is expected that the results of JKSSB Class IV 2021 will be declared in the last week of March or April first week of 2021.

In addition, the selection board of JKSSB will prepare the results and list of candidates’ names in March and release the results online along with the merit list.

The JKSSB Selection Board will manage the Jammu and Kashmir Class IV TMT cut-off marks based on the applicant’s categories.

The concerned officers of JK will declare the category-wise cut-off marks and final selection list in April 2021.

Temporary Class IV cut-off marks are 65 for OC and OBC and 48 for SC / ST / EWS.

The appointments for Class IV will be based on the marks obtained in the OMR-based objective test.

The selection process for Class IV TMT is based on written examination and other additional marks.

In addition, reservation under Class IV / 4 Advertisement will be applicable under the respective provisions of J.K.

Note: The cut-off marks we give are based on the fourth category advertisement. Please remember that the cut-off marks we gave are in the expected list. We will keep you updated after the official update on the cut-off marks.

JKSSB Official Website

Know:

Service Selection Board,

Hema Complex, Near Gauri Shankar Temple,

Channi Himmat, Sector 03, Jammu.

Telephone: 0191-2461346.

Helpline Number: 0191-2461335

JKSSB Class IV Results 2021 FAQ is

Is the result link currently available online on the official website of JKSSB? No, at present, the results have not been announced yet. We will keep you updated once the results are officially announced. Can I see the approximate cut-off marks for JKSSB class IV exam? Yes, the approximate cut-off marks for the exam are given in the following article for your reference. According to information sources, the results for JKSSB Class IV before the end of the month. Can I download class IV results online on the official portal of JKSSB? Yes, applied candidates can download and print hard copy of Class IV results once made available on the portal.