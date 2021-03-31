ENTERTAINMENT

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Apply for 2311 Vacancies for Various Posts at jkssb.nic.in Details

Avatar
By
Posted on
JKSSB Recruitment 2021

Jammu & Kashmir Services Board (JKSSB) has announced the recruitment today. The online application will start on 12th April 2021. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the examination. The JKSSB official website is jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application will be 12th May 2021. The JKSSB has declared the recruitment for a total of 2,311 vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Patwari, Steno Typist, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Data Entry Operator, ECG Technician, Artist, Junior Occupational  Therapist, X-Ray Technician, Junior Physiotherapist, Librarian, Junior Radiotherapy Technician, and Junior Theatre Assistant.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021

Steps to fill in the online application of JKSSB Recruitment 2021:

  • Visit the official website of JKSSB i.e jkssb.nic.in
  • Generate a unique Registration ID and Passward to log in to the Recruitment page
  • Fill in the required details such as Name of the Candidate Name, Date of Birth, Candidate’s Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Education qualification, a scanned copy of the signature, and a passport size photograph
  • Enter the mobile number and details such as District, PinCode, State
  • Fill in the email Id so you can receive the information on it
  • Read the application carefully before submitting
  • In the end, read the captcha code carefully and enter
  • Pay the fee and submit the form
  • Candidates must receive an SMS on the mobile number they mentioned in the examination form
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates of age 40 for Contractual Employee/OM/Government Service can also apply for this recruitment. SC/ST/ALC/IB/EWS/ PSP/OSC/RBA can apply at the age of 43. The physically challenged person can apply at age 42. Ex-serviceman’s age can be up to 46 years. The junior assistant post requires good typing speed and has an experience certificate of 6 months in course in the computer application from any recognized institute. Junior Supervisor and Sub Auditor must have a graduation degree from any recognized college or university.

The Junior Stenographer candidate should have a degree from any recognized university or college and they must have 65 words of speed in shorthand and 35 words in typing per minute. They must have an experience certificate of six months from any recognized institute. The candidates applying for the Patwari post should have a good knowledge of the Urdu language. The JKSSB examination fee will be Rs. 350/-. The examination will contain objective-type questions. All the details regarding the exam will be available on the official website. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top