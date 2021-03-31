JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Apply for 2311 Vacancies for Various Posts at jkssb.nic.in Details

Jammu & Kashmir Services Board (JKSSB) has announced the recruitment today. The online application will start on 12th April 2021. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the examination. The JKSSB official website is jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application will be 12th May 2021. The JKSSB has declared the recruitment for a total of 2,311 vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Patwari, Steno Typist, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Data Entry Operator, ECG Technician, Artist, Junior Occupational Therapist, X-Ray Technician, Junior Physiotherapist, Librarian, Junior Radiotherapy Technician, and Junior Theatre Assistant.

Steps to fill in the online application of JKSSB Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of JKSSB i.e jkssb.nic.in

Generate a unique Registration ID and Passward to log in to the Recruitment page

Fill in the required details such as Name of the Candidate Name, Date of Birth, Candidate’s Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Education qualification, a scanned copy of the signature, and a passport size photograph

Enter the mobile number and details such as District, PinCode, State

Fill in the email Id so you can receive the information on it

Read the application carefully before submitting

In the end, read the captcha code carefully and enter

Pay the fee and submit the form

Candidates must receive an SMS on the mobile number they mentioned in the examination form

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates of age 40 for Contractual Employee/OM/Government Service can also apply for this recruitment. SC/ST/ALC/IB/EWS/ PSP/OSC/RBA can apply at the age of 43. The physically challenged person can apply at age 42. Ex-serviceman’s age can be up to 46 years. The junior assistant post requires good typing speed and has an experience certificate of 6 months in course in the computer application from any recognized institute. Junior Supervisor and Sub Auditor must have a graduation degree from any recognized college or university.

The Junior Stenographer candidate should have a degree from any recognized university or college and they must have 65 words of speed in shorthand and 35 words in typing per minute. They must have an experience certificate of six months from any recognized institute. The candidates applying for the Patwari post should have a good knowledge of the Urdu language. The JKSSB examination fee will be Rs. 350/-. The examination will contain objective-type questions. All the details regarding the exam will be available on the official website. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.