JL50 Cast, Plot and Release Date | Shailendra Vyas | 2020 web series

Directed and written by Shailendra Vyas. ‘JL50’ is an Indian Hindi web series by Sony Liv. ‘JL50’ available on Sony Liv official website and app for online viewing. The series is expected to be released in September 2020.

‘JL50’ web series plot

The story of ‘JL50’ revolves around an aircraft which went missing almost 35 years ago and was recovered again a few days ago. The plot revolves around this mystery and then some dark secrets are revealed. The main focus is on whether the secrets will be made public or not.

Members of ‘JL50’

The show’s creators auditioned for the best actors and selected the actors who best matched the film’s role. The web series ‘JL50’ is a thriller, which is why the makers have chosen the cast to justify the characters of the show.

The cast members of the web series ‘JL50’ are: –

Rajesh Sharma

Piyush Mishra

Abhay Deol

Jubin nautiyal

Pujarni

Amrita Chattopadhyay

Bihu Ghosh played by Ritika Anand

‘JL50’ release date

The Indian web series ‘JL50’, directed by Shailendra Vyas, is a thriller web series which will be released on the official app and website of Sony Liv in September 2020. The trailer of the series ‘JL50’ has not been released yet.

The story of ‘JL50’ is captured with astonishing cinematography. The series will have a great impact on people. The makers of ‘JL50’ have tried their best to live up to the expectations of the public.