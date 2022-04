jnu campus attack: JNU Violence: Violent clash between left wing and ABVP in JNU, 6 injured…

New Delhi: JNU once again became the center of violent clashes. Here there was a clash between the students of Left Wing and ABVP. There have been reports of students getting injured in this violence. JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh has said that there was a violent clash on the campus and some students were injured in this. JNU’s Kaveri Hostel Violent…