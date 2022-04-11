JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’ | Latest News Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to initiate “appropriate legal action”. At least six students sustained injuries on Sunday after two rival groups clashed allegedly over a hostel mess in JNU serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA).

“Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323/341/509/506/34 of Indian…