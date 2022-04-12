jnu: JNU clash pre-planned, claim both sides; mess warden says they proposed veg food for Sunday | Delhi News

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration reiterated on Monday, a day after violent clashes on the campus left at least 15 students injured, that there was no bar on serving non-vegetarian food – largely believed to be the contentious issue – and added that some students had objected to the Ram Navami havan at Kaveri Hostel, which later led to an altercation.

However, the hostel’s mess warden, Gopal Ram, told TOI that on Saturday a suggestion had been made to the mess committee to avoid non-veg on Sunday. “The situation was such that there were two groups – one wanting only veg food and the other opposing it. As a warden, it is my duty to defuse the situation. Because the puja was supposed to happen in an adjacent area, I suggested non-veg food could be skipped. But…