JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen | Latest News Delhi

At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media.

Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.

According to deputy commissioner of police (south west) Manoj C, six students suffered minor injuries and the two outfits were protesting till late Sunday night on the campus “peacefully”.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president and member of the Left-wing outfit Students Federation of India (SFI) Aishe Ghosh alleged that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi…