JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students | Latest News Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members in connection with Sunday’s clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The clash between two student groups over a hostel mess serving chicken for dinner on the occasion of Ram Navmi left at least six injured.

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students’ Federation, and All India Students’ Association on Monday. He added they accordingly registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 341 (wrongful…