Joan Laporta “convinced” Lionel Messi will stay at

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “satisfied” that Lionel Messi will finally pen a contract extension on the membership following their Copa del Rey success.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “satisfied” that Lionel Messi will stay on the membership for the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old scored twice in Barca’s 4-0 Copa del Rey closing win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night – his seventh Spanish Cup crown with the Blaugrana.

Current developments in Messi’s long-running switch saga have steered that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is leaning in direction of signing a brand new contract after making an attempt however failing to pressure a transfer away final summer time, however Manchester Metropolis and Paris Saint Germain proceed to be linked with a summer time transfer for the attacker.

Nevertheless, Laporta is assured that Messi will finally put pen to paper on a brand new deal, telling Telecinco: “Leo is the very best participant on the planet. He is very hooked up to this membership.

“I am satisfied that he desires to remain and we’ll do the whole lot in our energy in order that he stays. Immediately, we noticed that he is surrounded by an amazing workforce. They performed some superb soccer.”

Messi’s brace within the Copa del Rey closing took him as much as 31 objectives for the season in all competitions, and he now boasts a complete of 665 strikes in 771 matches for the Blaugrana.

