Joan Laporta provides Lionel Messi contract update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that “every thing is progressing adequately” relating to contract talks with Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old’s present deal at Camp Nou is because of expire on the finish of June, and Manchester Metropolis proceed to be linked with a transfer for the Argentina worldwide.

Messi is now considered open to remaining with Ronald Koeman‘s aspect, although, with a brand new contract seen as a critical chance even supposing he tried to power an exit final summer time.

Laporta has now supplied an replace on the state of affairs surrounding the attacker, who has scored 29 instances and registered 13 assists in 39 appearances at membership stage this time period.

“All the things [that has to do with Messi’s renewal] is progressing adequately,” Laporta informed The sixth.

Messi, who has additionally been linked with Paris Saint Germain, is allegedly determined for Barca to re-sign Brazilian ahead Neymar throughout this summer time’s switch window.