Joanna Jedrzejczyk targeting the winner of UFC 261’s Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas bout

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is able to make a return to the Octagon, and it’s protected to say that she’ll be protecting a detailed eye on UFC 261’s title struggle between champion Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas.

Jedrzejczyk, a former champion herself, hasn’t competed since March 2020 when she got here up brief in a five-round conflict in opposition to Weili at UFC 248 that many noticed because the Battle of the 12 months. In her break day, Jedrzejczyk has frolicked in her native Poland specializing in varied enterprise alternatives, however the 33-year-old is now able to get again to combating.

“I referred to as Mick [Maynard] just a few days in the past, and I simply advised him ‘you recognize what the baddest b*tch on the planet is again’ so e-book the struggle, watch this struggle and inform all people that I’m subsequent,” Jedrzejczyk advised MMAFighting.

“I used to be ready for this struggle. It’s COVID time, in order that’s the one cause why the belt was not stripped. As a result of yearly, it’s a must to defend the belt. However we’re having COVID instances, however once I was the champ, I used to be defending this belt like loopy.”

Except for her struggle in opposition to Weili, joanna Jedrzejczyk additionally has a historical past with Namajunas, as the 2 have fought twice earlier than. Of their first assembly at UFC 217 in 2017, Jedrzejczyk surrendered her title after being viciously stopped within the first spherical. She then misplaced a unanimous resolution to Namajunas in a rematch at UFC 223 the following yr.

Since her second loss to Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk, who defended her 115-pound title 5 instances throughout her reign, has gone 2-2, beating Tecia Torres and Michelle Waterson and dropping to flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and Weili.

Whereas some might argue that she’s not deserving of a crack on the winner of Weili vs. Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk disagrees.

“I do know there are such a lot of people who find themselves like ‘you misplaced, it’s a must to show it once more.’ I proved it in my final struggle, placing on f*cking hell of a present,” Jedrzejczyk mentioned. “Giving the closest struggle ever. That’s the factor. Battle of the yr, no gender, no weights. It’s the ticket for the following title struggle. That’s the factor. I simply don’t wish to struggle for nothing anymore. That’s the factor.

“If I struggle, I struggle for giant trophies, and I don’t need to show it to anyone.”

Given her historical past with each fighters, Jedrzejczyk’s probabilities of touchdown one other title shot would most likely improve ought to Weili come out on high this weekend.

Regardless, the previous champion has her sights set on regaining her throne.

“I wish to get the winner of this struggle,” Jedrzejczyk mentioned. “I received’t cease. That’s the factor if I used to be dropping fights by knockout or if I used to be dropping the fights on factors and the distinction was huge, nevertheless it’s not. I all the time placed on a present, and the fights are very shut, so I wish to carry on going.”

Michael Henken

Lengthy Island-based sports activities author masking MMA, Boxing, and the New York Jets.