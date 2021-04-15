Jobchain® founder, Jose Bay, the most influential blockchain expert in Spain – Film TMT

Jose Bay, the founding father of Job chain®, an organization that helps hundreds of thousands of individuals to search out jobs and receives a commission immediately, is somebody with an enormous coronary heart who actually cares about his fellow males.

Jose received the thought for Jobchain® after seeing how hundreds of thousands of jobless individuals wrestle to place meals on the desk. His company was based in 2019, however grew slightly slowly up till 2021. However then one door after the opposite began opening and he lastly managed to grasp his dream.

His company creates a platform the place job-seekers and employers can join and make and obtain funds in cryptocurrency (digital cash). This permits individuals with out financial institution accounts and social safety to entry their cash instantly and of their native foreign money. Initially his undertaking was utterly self-funded.

Jobchain® primarily operates in Austria, the place its headquarters are positioned, and in Spain. Bay is taken into account by many as essentially the most influential blockchain knowledgeable in Spain. He developed a novel cryptocurrency known as the JOB token for his company. This digital foreign money is used completely by Jobchain®, the quickest rising cryptocurrency in 2020.

What’s blockchain?

Jobchain®’s web site defines blockchain as a “cryptocurrency know-how platform, which may be in comparison with a digital ledger of limitless capability, through which every kind of transactions are recorded”.

As a blockchain knowledgeable, Bay was sort sufficient to share a few of his data and achievements with us.

Jobchain®’s JOB token is listed in Bittrex, one of many high cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet. Are you able to inform us a bit extra about that?

Sure, we’ve been working laborious to make this primary massive step a actuality. It’s already official, the Jobchain® JOB token is on the market on the Bittrex change. We’ve determined to record the JOB token on Bittrex as a result of this change could be very safe and straightforward to make use of. It has by no means been hacked and has by no means misplaced a single greenback of its prospects’ cash.

We had been listed on a number of lesser recognized exchanges, however then the JOB token made the soar to Bittrex. Bittrex is among the many high 15 exchanges on the planet. It will probably commerce greater than 500 cryptocurrency pairs. And from this yr it will probably even commerce fiat cash. However crucial factor is which you can now commerce the Jobchain® JOB token. And you’ll even pay salaries with it.

We heard Blockchain® received a blockchain contest in Romania. Inform us a bit about that.

Nicely, we took half within the 2019 Romania Blockchain Summit. It was established to advertise the advantages of blockchain know-how. It’s the most important summit of the trade organised in South-Jap Europe. We had been certainly one of 20 blockchain startups who competed for the Grand Prize and the prospect to persuade high traders to contribute with extra financing. Our crew was awarded the Grand Prize on the Romanian Parliament by Alexandru Petrescu, the Minister for Communications and Data Society.

Jobchain® received a votation to be listed in LAToken . How did that occur?

On LAToken individuals vote for his or her favorite cryptocurrency token. We entered our JOB token and it obtained the very best variety of votes so it received.This meant that we had been allowed to record our JOB token on LAToken.

We heard that Jobchain® will allow customers to pay anyplace Visa is accepted and pay additionally with JOB tokens in outlets worldwide. How does it work?

Sure, Jobchain® pays JOB tokens right into a Bitsa or Bitnova card. Each are a sort of pay as you go Visa card that you need to use with out a checking account. You may then pay together with your card for items and providers within the nation’s native foreign money.

Thanks very a lot for chatting with us. We want you and your company all the perfect for the long run.