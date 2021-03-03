Jobless Regeneration EPISODE 9 – Release Date and more information – Finance Rewind

Loading...

Loading...

Unemployed Rebirth is a Japanese light novel series. RIFUJIN NA is the author of the MAGONOTE series. And the series is about an unemployed helpless man who is reborn in a fictional world, cherishing his memories. The man was determined to live his new life without regrets. The novel series is originally published on the Internet web novel website SHOSETSUKA NI NARO.

Loading...

Loading...

It took place on the 22ndN d November and they go in 2012. He announced that the series would receive a print release under the media factory. Media factory books are printed with illustrations by a pixive user named SHIROTAKA. Serialization began in June 2014 amid adaptations by Yuka Fujikawa.

Loading...

Jobless Regeneration EPISODE 9 – Release Date

Initially in January 2021 it will be finished by a lot of fans and people are looking for the next episode. The series has successfully released around 8 episodes and is now fully ready to release 9Th Episode.

Loading...

Another name for the series Unemployed Rebirth is MUSHKU TENSEI. 4Th Episode A is going to be CHANCE ENCOUNTER. The makers of Unemployed Rebirth have decided not to make fans wait any longer. By now, it is expected that the next episode will be 9Th An 8 will be releasedTh March of the year 2021.

Loading...

other details

The manga adaptation began serializing in the 2014 issue of the monthly Comic Flapper. Seven seas entertainment license for tankobone versions of manga for localization in North America. The company is also licensed for original light novels. On SYOSETU’s ranking, the web novel has performed cumulatively as the most popular work on the website

Loading...

Also, read About 3.2M workers in US file for unemployment claim last week

Loading...

An anime television series adaptation premiered in January 2021 Studio bind. In case the audience is not aware, Media Factory Books’ official website announced that an animation adaptation project would be produced on 15Th March 2019Th There will be a television series in October 2019. The series ends on 11Th In January 2021.

Loading...

Also, read Pokémon Go Kanto Tour Event Review and more