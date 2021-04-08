Jobs in Chhattisgarh Postal Circle for GDS, Application Process Date Extended Upto April 10 for 1137 Posts, 10th Pass can Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2021
The applications are invited by the Chhattisgarh Postal Circle for the posts of 1137 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Vacancy. 10th pass can apply before April 10, 2021. Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.
Chhattisgarh Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
No. of Vacancy: 1137
Pay Scale: 10000/- Per Month
Community wise Details:
UR: 464
EWS: 124
OBC: 29
PWD-A: 12
PWD-B: 11
PWD-C: 11
PWD-DE: 11
SC: 149
ST: 326
Total: 1137
Eligibility Criteria: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Any Head Post Office.
For UR/ OBC/ EWS/ Male Candidates: 100/-
For SC/ ST/ Female Candidates: No Fee
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 08, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 10, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 10, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at appost.in till April 10, 2021.
Job Location: Chhattisgarh
Selection Process: Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.
Notification: appost.in/gdsonline