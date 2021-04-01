Jobs in UP Police for 9534 Posts, Graduate, BSc Pass can Apply Before April 30- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the UPPRPB (UP Police) for the posts of 9534 Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander & Fire Officer Vacancy. Graduates and B.Sc. pass can apply before April 30, 2021.
UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Sub Inspector (SI) Male/Female
No. of Vacancy: 9027
Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-
Grade Pay: 4200/-
Post: Platoon Commander (PAC) – Male
No. of Vacancy: 484
Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-
Grade Pay: 4200/-
Post: Fire Officer – Male
No. of Vacancy: 23
Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-
Grade Pay: 4200/-
UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Category Wise Details
UR
AND: 3613
Platoon Commander: 194
Fire Officer: 10
EWS
AND: 902
Platoon Commander: 48
Fire Officer: 02
OBC
AND: 2437
Platoon Commander: 131
Fire Officer: 06
SC
AND: 1895
Platoon Commander: 101
Fire Officer: 05
ST
AND: 180
Platoon Commander: 10
Fire Officer: 0
UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
AND: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years
Platoon Commander: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years
Fire Officer: Graduate Degree in Science from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years
UP Police SI Physical Standards
Gender
Male
Category: UR/ OBC/ SC
Height: 168 cm
Chest: 79-84 cm
Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes
Category: ST
Height: 160 cm
Chest: 77-82 cm
Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes
Female
Category: UR/ OBC/ SC
Height: 152 cm
Chest: N/A
Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes
Category: ST
Height: 147 cm
Chest: N/A
Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Bank challan.
For All Candidate: Rs. 400/-
Starting Date of Application form Submission: April 01, 2021
Last Date of Application form Submission: April 30, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 30, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at uppbpb.gov.in from April 01, 2021, to April 30, 2021.
UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Uttar Pradesh
UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Written Examination, Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: upprpbsie/UPPRPBR