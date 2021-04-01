Jobs in UP Police for 9534 Posts, Graduate, BSc Pass can Apply Before April 30- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the UPPRPB (UP Police) for the posts of 9534 Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander & Fire Officer Vacancy. Graduates and B.Sc. pass can apply before April 30, 2021.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Sub Inspector (SI) Male/Female

No. of Vacancy: 9027

Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-

Grade Pay: 4200/-

Post: Platoon Commander (PAC) – Male

No. of Vacancy: 484

Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-

Grade Pay: 4200/-

Post: Fire Officer – Male

No. of Vacancy: 23

Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-

Grade Pay: 4200/-

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Category Wise Details



UR

AND: 3613

Platoon Commander: 194

Fire Officer: 10

EWS

AND: 902

Platoon Commander: 48

Fire Officer: 02

OBC

AND: 2437

Platoon Commander: 131

Fire Officer: 06

SC

AND: 1895

Platoon Commander: 101

Fire Officer: 05

ST

AND: 180

Platoon Commander: 10

Fire Officer: 0

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

AND: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

Platoon Commander: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

Fire Officer: Graduate Degree in Science from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

UP Police SI Physical Standards

Gender

Male

Category: UR/ OBC/ SC

Height: 168 cm

Chest: 79-84 cm

Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

Category: ST

Height: 160 cm

Chest: 77-82 cm

Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

Female

Category: UR/ OBC/ SC

Height: 152 cm

Chest: N/A

Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

Category: ST

Height: 147 cm

Chest: N/A

Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Bank challan.

For All Candidate: Rs. 400/-

Starting Date of Application form Submission: April 01, 2021

Last Date of Application form Submission: April 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 30, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at uppbpb.gov.in from April 01, 2021, to April 30, 2021.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Uttar Pradesh

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Written Examination, Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: upprpbsie/UPPRPBR