Jobs in UP Police for 9534 Posts, Graduate, BSc Pass can Apply Before April 30- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Jobs in UP Police for 9534 Posts, Graduate, BSc Pass can Apply Before April 30

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jobs in UP Police for 9534 Posts, Graduate, BSc Pass can Apply Before April 30
Jobs in UP Police for 9534 Posts, Graduate, BSc Pass can Apply Before April 30

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the UPPRPB (UP Police) for the posts of 9534 Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander & Fire Officer Vacancy. Graduates and B.Sc. pass can apply before April 30, 2021.

Contents hide
1 UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Details
1.1 UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Details


Post: Sub Inspector (SI) Male/Female
No. of Vacancy: 9027
Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-
Grade Pay: 4200/-
Post: Platoon Commander (PAC) – Male
No. of Vacancy: 484
Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-
Grade Pay: 4200/-

Post: Fire Officer – Male
No. of Vacancy: 23
Pay Scale: 9300 -34800/-
Grade Pay: 4200/-

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Category Wise Details


UR
AND: 3613
Platoon Commander: 194
Fire Officer: 10

EWS
AND: 902
Platoon Commander: 48
Fire Officer: 02

OBC
AND: 2437
Platoon Commander: 131
Fire Officer: 06

SC
AND: 1895
Platoon Commander: 101
Fire Officer: 05

ST
AND: 180
Platoon Commander: 10
Fire Officer: 0

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

AND: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

Platoon Commander: Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

Fire Officer: Graduate Degree in Science from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

UP Police SI Physical Standards
Gender
Male
Category: UR/ OBC/ SC
Height: 168 cm
Chest: 79-84 cm
Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

Category: ST
Height: 160 cm
Chest: 77-82 cm
Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

Female
Category: UR/ OBC/ SC
Height: 152 cm
Chest: N/A
Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

Category: ST
Height: 147 cm
Chest: N/A
Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Bank challan.
For All Candidate: Rs. 400/-

Starting Date of Application form Submission: April 01, 2021
Last Date of Application form Submission: April 30, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 30, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at uppbpb.gov.in from April 01, 2021, to April 30, 2021.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Uttar Pradesh

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Written Examination, Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: upprpbsie/UPPRPBR

