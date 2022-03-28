Jockey Nina Carberry wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Nina Carberry won Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars contest on Sunday evening, enthralling the judges, as she has done in the past 12 weeks.

Carberry, who won the Irish Grand National with Organized Confusion in 2011, put her rivals on a spin with her beautiful dance floor moves at the RTE event.

One of the most successful amateur jockeys of his time, recording 423 winners, he partnered with Pascal La Rocca, winning the show for the second consecutive season.

“I can’t sum it up. It is an incredible show and I was happy to be a part of it,” Carberry told RT.

Cheltenham Festival winning jockeys receive the glitterball trophy after starting the evening with the right 10 of all three judges for their Viennese waltz.

