Joe Biden gets second booster, pressing Congress over virus funds

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden called on Congress on Wednesday to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as he received a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a day after federal regulators voted to turn 50. Age approved fourth shot. and old.

Biden spoke as his administration rolled out COVID.gov, which was designed as a one-stop website to help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with Same with status updates on infection rates where they live. Biden pressured lawmakers to provide additional funding “immediately” to ensure a continued supply of equipment that has helped the nation emerge from the pandemic.

“Congress, we need to secure additional supplies now,” he said, warning …