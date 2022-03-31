Joe Biden is close to announcing another major release of US oil reserves

President Joe Biden is close to announcing another major release of oil from emergency stocks in the US, three people familiar with the plan said, as he ramped up efforts to cool crude prices, which are pushing the economy higher. Feeding inflation.

The move by the White House is expected on Thursday and will mark the third and potentially biggest oil release announced since November.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil marker, fell 4.9 percent to $102.49 and international benchmark Brent crude fell 3.6 percent to $109.34 on reports of Biden’s impending announcement.

A person familiar with the plan said final details were still being worked out, but the release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve was expected to last several months and…