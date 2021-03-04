Joe Biden: What would be the amount of a fourth promotion? – TMT Daily

A Democratic source said on Wednesday March 3 that President Joe Biden supported a plan to cut incomes for Americans as part of a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package set to pass in the coming days. Under the House plan, the $ 1,400 payments ended up phasing out at $ 100,000 for individuals and $ 200,000 for couples. Here is the layout of the new plan for direct payment:

The step-out levels for the $ 1,400 incentive check are:

Person: People under $ 75,000 and under will receive a full check, but those with an income of $ 80,000 and above will no longer qualify.

Married Couples: Joint filmmakers with incomes of $ 150,000 and below will be paid in full, but those earning $ 160,000 and above will no longer be eligible.

Two Democratic allies told Insider The President had approved lowering the income limit for people to receive checks. He spoke on condition of anonymity to share the discussion of Congress. Assistants also said that federal unemployment benefits would remain at $ 400 per week until the end of August.

limited scope

The changes come in the form of Senate Democrats who call for limiting the scope of checks included in the legislation. Service Pass relief bill Under budget reconciliation, party leaders cannot lose a single vote among the fifty members of the caucus. Democrats are using a process that enables legislation to be passed by a simple majority as Miracleans question the need for more spending to boost the economy.

Democrats once limited eligibility for the Czechs before appealing to centrist lawmakers. Disagreements within the party could threaten Democrats’ plans through the Senate and on the Biden desk by the end of this week before the unemployment assistance program ended on March 14. The House hopes to approve the Senate’s version of the bill next week.

It was not immediately clear how few people would receive the check under the new structure. Asked about whether Biden supported the proposal, White House press secretary Jane Saki said “he is comfortable about where the talks are.”

Party support

Some Senate Democrats were supportive of the move. “I think it’s a reasonable way to bring it to a successful conclusion,” Sen. Michael Bennett of Colorado told reporters.

Sen. Jane Shaheen of New Hampshire said on Tuesday that he was in favor of designing new pots of money for broadband. Healthcare providers in stimulus planning And it suggested that those initiatives could be partially Miracled by tightening the eligibility-check eligibility.

Sen. Ron Weiden of Oregon, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, pushed the $ 400 federal supplement toward unemployment benefits through September to avoid setting up the reef in the August recess.

“Adding $ 400 dollars a week to unemployed benefits and involving gig employees and self-employment is the boldest Congress,” Whedon said in a statement. Insider. “I work hard to keep that sixth month of profit and am going to fight like hell to pursue them in August.”

Senate vote

Senate plan to keep Same unemployment insurance supplement Passed by the House. It will add $ 400 unemployed benefits per week through August 29.

Along with checks and unemployment assistance, the bill passed by the House included funding to promote COVID-19 vaccination, expansion of the child tax credit, new assistance to small businesses, assistance to reopen schools, and state, local and tribal Relief is included for. Governments.

Today, the Senate is expected to lead its first procedural vote towards the passage of the Relief Bill. After a twenty-hour debate on the plan, the legalists will vote a marathon on its amendments. Once the Chamber votes on all amendments (no limit on the proposed number), it can move toward approving the legislation.

