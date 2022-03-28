Joe Broly blasts ‘disorganized’ Dublin after relegation to Division 2 after Monaghan’s defeat

Joe Broly claims that Monaghan’s lack of passion in his defeat in Dublin led to him being relegated to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

Desi Farrell’s side lost 3-13 to 1-18 at the Clones on Sunday as Jack McCarron’s last-gasp 40-meter free protected Monaghan’s Division 1 position.

A draw would have sent Monaghan and Dublin down, but McCarron’s dramatic winner saved his side and removed Kildare, who lost at Mayo and finished on five points.

McCarron’s winner – part of an astonishing 2-6 race – took Monaghan to six points and safety.

It also maintained Monaghan’s proud record of playing Division 1 football in every season since 2015, making them the second longest-serving team in the top flight after Carey.

For Dublin, next year will be the first time since 2008 that…