Joe Caulfield at Richard Osman’s House of Games

Two of the best comedians will take part in Richard Osman’s House of Games this week – Babatunde Elesh and Joe Caulfield against Richie Anderson and Carol Smiley.

I last saw Babatunde Alishe performing at the massive 02 Arena in London as part of Mo Gilligan’s Black British Takeover comedy special in December. Aleshe is one of comedy’s fast-rising stars and is set to embark on her first major solo tour later this year. Buy tickets and check dates here.

Since coming into the mainstream, Babatunde has had several entertainment TV credits.