Joe Diaz ‘Won’t Duck Anyone’ And Is Ready To Fight Ryan Garcia

Joe Diaz said he would be ready to fight Ryan Garcia, but cast doubt on his opponent’s willingness to fight a bigger fight.

Diaz impressed in his most recent fight against Devin Haney and faced an unconfirmed opponent in his next outing this July as he makes his name known in the lightweight division.

Garcia fought Emanuel Tago live on DAZN and would like to remain active after 15 months out of the ring, and while he’s linked with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davies, it’s fair to say that Diaz is offering another gradual move. Can do quality, regardless of your talent.

Diaz appeared for DAZN on Saturday for the Garcia vs. Tiago fight, and after the fight he was asked how he felt about taking on the 23-year-old contender. While he said…