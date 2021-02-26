LATEST

“Joe Harris Is Going to Make NBA History”: The Net Swingman has undoubtedly become the first player in league history to average more than 50% on 5 to 3-pointers per game. sport

Net sniper and small forward Joe Harris is on pace to become the first player in the NBA to hit 50% on at least five three-point attempts per game.

There is no team in the league that is more star-studded than the Brooklyn Nets. When talking about the Brooklyn Nets, people often refer to the deadly trio of Durant, Harden and Kyari. They often forget that they also have some great players. The team has a great depth, that on any given night, anyone can become a spark of the bench and help win the game.

Joe Harris, a key role player for the Nets, is developing his game every year in the league. With each season, he seems to be improving some of the other features of his game. This season, Harris has never been willing to do anything in NBA history that has never been done.

The 6-foot-6 swingman is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc at 6.7 attempts per game. With this incredible feat, pure shooters have certainly become the first players in NBA history to shoot 50% of their shots from behind the three-point line on at least 5 attempts per game.

Joe Harris has one of the best shooting seasons in the NBA

The fact that the ‘Big Three’ averaged around 80 points per game, and Harris has been a career-best in his three-point shooting, proves how deadly the Nets’ offensive arsenal is.

On Thursday night, Brooklyn won its eighth consecutive win against Nikola Vusevic and Magic. Harris had yet another efficient shooting performance in a 129–92 victory, scoring 14 points on 66.7% shooting from three-point land.

Harris has been the most skilled shooter not only for his team but in the entire league. He currently leads the league in effective field goal percentage with 68.5%. He still ranks second in the league in true shooting percentage with 68.8%, despite shooting just 69% in his 29 free throw attempts.

