Joe Kins’ famous Alabama halftime interview was All Business

Joe Kins' famous Alabama halftime interview was All Business
the former Alabama crimson tide Defensive coordinator Joe Keynes Placed only a brief term on the post of College football power station. In fact, he was the interim head coach for only one game after dismissal Mike shula and before Nick Saban Was hired in Tuscaloosa.

Kins coached the Crimson Tide in their Independence Bowl clash with Oklahoma State. This brought the most memorable moment of his career: a great halt interview.

Joe Keynes halftime interview

While talking with an ESPN reporter at halftime, Joe Kins gave an iconic halftime interview for the ages. The Alabama football coach discussed what he would be telling his players during the break to rotate the Tide and bring them back to victory.

Kines, in his solemn voice, essentially just yells at the reporter as to what his team needs to improve. He told the reporter that the team would “keep playing” and “keep playing” in the second half, and that’s exactly what happened.

Unfortunately, his words did not have the effect they were expecting. Tide lost to Cowboys.

Prior to his tenure as DC and interim head coach at Alabama, Kins also held the post of assistant coach With the Clemson Tigers, as a linebacker coach for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Texas A&M Aggies and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

Even kids spent A season on top of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Prompting him to land a 3-6-1 record during the 1992 season.

