Joe Morrell ‘comfortably’ impressed by Wales’ youth

Joe Morrell says he is amazed by the ‘PlayStation generation’ of Wales, who have quickly acceded to the demands of international football.
Wales manager Robert Page responded by booking a World Cup final play-off spot on Tuesday to rest star players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey and give opportunities to several youngsters in the friendly against the Czech Republic.
Page’s confidence was rewarded by several bright individual performances and a positive team performance in a 1–1 draw that extended Wales’ unbeaten home record to 18 games.
Rabbi Matondo, 21, Brennan Johnson, 20, and Rubin Colville, 19, formed a three-pronged strikeforce…
