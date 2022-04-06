Joe Rogan is the subject of yet another Twitter death

Joe Rogan, best known for his controversial podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, was the subject of widespread death hoax on Twitter.

The 54-year-old podcaster started trending Wednesday morning after multiple sources began circulating tweets with false information that he had died, according to newsweek,

“We are sad to announce the passing of Joe Rogan,” read a fake tweet from @joerogannhq. “He passed away peacefully at his home this afternoon, we will provide more details regarding his family’s wishes.”

the bluff of death is also contained False Confessions of Dana WhiteThe Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president followed up with a screenshot of a fake tweet saying he was sad for Rogan…