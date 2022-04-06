Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Sends the Internet into Death Hoax Meltdown

Joe Rogan isn’t dead — but the podcaster is the subject of another death hoax on Twitter today that has become a meme.

controversial host of who has experienced Several tweets about his fake death started trending on the platform on Wednesday after it was circulated.

Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on November 1, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Michael Schwartz/Getty/WireImage

“We are sorry to announce the passing of Joe Rogan,” reads a tweet from an account called Joe Rogan Headquarters @joerogannhq. “He passed away peacefully at his home this afternoon, we will provide more details regarding his family’s wishes.”

While another fake screenshot tweet, which is allegedly…


Read Full News