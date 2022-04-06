Joe Rogan Sends the Internet into Death Hoax Meltdown

Joe Rogan isn’t dead — but the podcaster is the subject of another death hoax on Twitter today that has become a meme.

controversial host of who has experienced Several tweets about his fake death started trending on the platform on Wednesday after it was circulated.

“We are sorry to announce the passing of Joe Rogan,” reads a tweet from an account called Joe Rogan Headquarters @joerogannhq. “He passed away peacefully at his home this afternoon, we will provide more details regarding his family’s wishes.”

While another fake screenshot tweet, which is allegedly…