Joe Rogan UFC 259: Will experienced commentators call UFC 259? | sport

Joe Rogan UFC 259: Will experienced commentators call UFC 259 this Sunday? UFC pays this view per week with UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya.

Loading...

The Ultimatefighting Championship will host UFC 259 this Sunday. The event will feature three title matches on the main card. The pay per view will be moderated by the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight between current champion Jan Balokovich and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesania.

Loading...

Read also: UFC 259 Payouts, Purses and Salaries

Loading...

The card will also see UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes taking on Megan Anderson in the co-main event. UFC is expected to be the last of three title matches between bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Alzman Sterling.

Loading...

Will Joe Rogan call UFC 259?

Legendary commentator Joe Rogan will join Daniel Cormier and John Anik in commentary for the event. The trio have established themselves as the A-Team on commentary. Rogan missed UFC 257 but the trio returned to UFC 258 at the Apex Center and would continue to comment on UFC 259 simultaneously.

Loading...

Michael Eaves will host UFC 259’s post-fight show as well as Chail Sonnen and Paul Felder while Megan Olivie interviews.

Loading...

UFC 259 Main Card:

light heavyweight – Jan Błachowicz (c) vs Israel Adesanya

Loading...

Women’s Featherweight – Amanda Nunes (c) vs Megan Anderson

Loading...

Bantamweight – Petr Yan (C) vs Alzamine Sterling

Loading...

Light – Islam Machev vs. Drew Robert

Loading...

light heavyweight – Thiago Santos Alexandra Rakic

Loading...

Click Here For full card

Loading...

Click Here For more UFC news