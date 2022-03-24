Joe Root Admits That Third Test Against West Indies Could Be His Last As England Captain

Joe Root has admitted that the upcoming third and final Test between West Indies and England in Grenada could be his last as captain of the Three Lions side. The three-match series is at 0–0 and both the first two Tests have ended in draws by contrasts.

The England Test squad has undergone a lot of changes after Australia’s horrific Ashes 2021-22 tour where the visitors were thrashed 4-0 by Pat Cummins and his men. The disgrace was enough for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to make sweeping changes in management.

Chris Silverwood…