Joe Root out cheaply as Sussex seize upper

Yorkshire had been dismissed for 150 having been 60 with out loss.

England captain Joe Root was certainly one of three Yorkshire wickets to fall within the house of 21 deliveries bowled by George Garton as Sussex seized the higher hand on the opening day of their LV= Insurance coverage County Championship fixture. Yorkshire had reached 60 with out loss earlier than each openers had been snared in successive overs by left-arm paceman Garton, who additionally collected the prize scalp of Root, trapped lbw for 5 after being overwhelmed by some late inward motion. The trio of wickets swung the pendulum in Sussex’s favour as Yorkshire had been bundled out for 150 in simply 50.5 overs after successful the toss beneath blue skies at Hove, the place the hosts reached 118 for 3 by stumps.

🎯 Joe Root🤲 Adam Lyth💥 Tom Kohler-Cadmore @George_Garton‘s three wickets to date! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/240sCYrtoe — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 22, 2021

Sussex additionally misplaced their first wicket with 60 on the board, however opener Tom Haines was a reassuring presence on the crease, reaching the shut on an unbeaten 71 in entrance of the onlooking England head coach Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood, handed a broader remit this week of selecting England squads after Ed Smith was stood down from his position as nationwide selector, was joined by chief scout James Taylor to evaluate the highly-rated Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, in addition to monitor the non-playing Jofra Archer’s health as he continues his restoration from finger and elbow accidents.

However the pair would have been impressed by the efficiency of Garton, who has had his personal harm issues in recent times however adopted up a career-best knock of 97 at Glamorgan with three for 25 from 11 overs towards Yorkshire.

Olly Stone and Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 4 wickets apiece as Warwickshire restricted Essex to 295 at Edgbaston.

Stone was hooked for a uncommon six by Sir Alastair Cook dinner, who made a swift 46 from 47 balls earlier than nicking off, however the paceman continued his good early season type, together with the wicket of England team-mate Dan Lawrence for 5.

There have been half-centuries for Nick Browne (68), Paul Walter (66) and Ryan ten Doeschate (56) after Essex elected to bat first whereas Warwickshire reached seven with out loss within the 4 overs earlier than the shut.

Tim Murtagh completed with 4 for 28 whereas Middlesex colleague Toby Roland-Jones took the vital top-order wickets of Mark Stoneman, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes to limit London rivals Surrey to 154 all out.

The performances of the seamers vindicated Middlesex’s determination to subject first at Lord’s, and the hosts capitalised on their place as they recovered from 16 for 3 – Reece Topley doing all of the injury – to achieve 114 with out additional loss.

Sam Robson (46 not out) and Robbie White (52no) placed on an unbroken 98 after Surrey left-armer Topley had Max Holden caught within the slips earlier than castling each Nick Gubbins and debuting Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb in the identical over.

Jake Libby’s 117 towards former employers Nottinghamshire lifted Worcestershire, who collapsed from 140 with out loss to 216 for seven at New Highway as they determined to bat first.

🔥 Reece Topley on fireplace with the ball this afternoon. WATCH LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/OBC0b1bro7 pic.twitter.com/zp6bzJ4aRE — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) April 22, 2021

Nevertheless, Ed Barnard (40no) and West Indies bowling all-rounder Alzarri Joseph placed on an unbroken 89, a helpful eighth-wicket stand as Worcestershire went to the shut on 305 for seven.

Lewis Hill top-scored with 68 out of Leicestershire’s 233 towards Somerset, who would have been glad after dropping the toss at Grace Highway though the guests closed on 53 for 3 in reply.

Chris Cooke registered his second century of the season, together with his 107 not out serving to Glamorgan to 324 for seven towards Northamptonshire, who elected to bowl first at Wantage Highway.

David Bedingham marked his twenty seventh birthday with an imperious 170 not out in a complete of 307 for 4 for Durham, who received the toss towards Derbyshire at Chester-le-Road.

Ian Holland’s 114 and an unbeaten 127 from Tom Alsop steered Hampshire to 292 for 3 after they guessed proper on the toss towards Gloucestershire on the Ageas Bowl, whereas Lancashire reached 260 for seven after being requested to bat towards Kent at Canterbury.