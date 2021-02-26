LATEST

“Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons reminds me of Shakeel O’Neill and Kobe Bryant”: Sheikh’s nonchalant reaction to Charles Barclay’s displeasure between Sixers stars and Lakers legends. sport

Posted on

Shakeel O’Neill responded to Charles Barclay by saying that Ben Simmons and Joel Mbid reminded Kobe Bryant and Shakes on the Lakers.

It seems like Charles Barclay has committed himself to jumping on the Philadelphia 76ers promotion train after his stunning debut for the 2020-21 NBA season. The 76ers are currently No. 1 seed East, with a 22–11 record.

Joel MBed MVP – PuttingTo avoid Performing on and off the night while Ben Simmons is proving his mettle on the defensive end of the floor. The pair showed glimpses of superior chemistry, but they have not taken the necessary leap to gel perfectly well.

Also read: “Utah Jazz have a 0% chance of winning NBA title”: Nick Wright to get out of his foul after LeBron James and his Lakers shock league leaders

Ben Simmons has seen an increased role in the offense as he has not been repeatedly placed in place of Dunker and is heavily involved in the offense.

Charles Barclay seems enamored by Simmons and Embiid and takes his appreciation to another level, making another interesting comparison to him.

Charles Barclay compares Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to Kobe and Shake

Chuck decided to draw a comparison between the 76ers pair and one of the greatest pairings in NBA history. Although he did not explicitly say that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are 2N d After Shaka and Kobe arrive, he states that they are “like Shaq and Kobe”.

Also read: “Kevin Garnett, remember that game I gave you 40 in 3 quarters?”: The Celtics veteran trolled Michael Jordan for walking around with a sidekick to talk to his rivals.

Sheikh’s response to this was as unmistakable as it could be. He did not utter a single word in a hilarious manner and was just amazed at the idea of ​​comparison.

Although Embiid and Simmons are leading the Sixers to record the best in the East, compared to a pair that has yet to reach a pair in the finals that the 3-peat is quite loud.

It is possible that if Daryl More and the Sixers decide to roll with the pair of Simmons and Embiid, they could potentially lose one or two rings. However, they are too inexperienced to be described as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neill in the same breath simultaneously.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });