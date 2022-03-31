Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers don’t get silver linings in Sixers’ two tough losses

Philadelphia 76ers The tough phase of the Games has just ended, where they faced last year nba finals One competitor after another.

On Sunday night, the Sixers visited the runners-up, the Phoenix Suns. This season, the Suns are the most successful team in the NBA and it’s not even close.

Currently, Phoenix tops the Western Conference with a 61–14 record. West’s second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies are 8.5 games behind.

In the Eastern Conference, the top seeds are the Miami Heat, 48–28, who will be behind the Grizzlies if they join the two conferences.

Overall, the Sixers had a tough matchup on Sunday, and knocking it out with a win over Phoenix would be an outstanding feat.

For most of the matchup, the Sixers were in a…