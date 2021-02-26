‘Joel Embiid is finding out how impressive he can be’: Ben Simmons is excited about his teammate’s dominance and his MVP opportunities based on this year’s performance. sport

According to Ben Simmons, we can feel Joel Embiid’s dominance this season that he can physically dominate his opponents.

After a tragic 4–0 win against the Celtics in last season’s playoffs, the Sixers recorded the Gun this season with a bang. On Thursday night, the Sixers hosted Luca Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory over the Mavericks, who wanted to go on a real winning streak. after the game, Ben Simmons said the Sixers would love to end the season as number one. He Said:

“We don’t want to leave, we don’t want to be in second, third or fourth place. We want to be first, we want to be the best seed. What comes with that? You get to play eight. We call it Look forward to keeping up. You know, we want to work hard and stay focused.

Joel Embiid continues to enjoy the support of Ben Simmons

A large part of the successful part of the 2020–2021 campaign has been at the MVP level, with Joel Embiid playing. Cameron’s center caught the eye of many, showing that he could lead a team to a number one seed in a conference. Ben Simmons also told how he did not see anyone who could stop his All-Star teammate. The 24-year-old said:

“I think he (Embiid) is realizing. It takes time. He’s figuring out how effective he can be. He came into the season in great shape. He’s taking care of his body and he’s Is giving us everything. “

“He just continues to get better, especially with his passing and his patience. He lets the game come to him a little more now. He’s just the chief. I didn’t see anyone who could stop him. Not me. Know what you have. “

“I think he is understanding how influential he can be.”@ BenSimmons25 Talks @JoelEmbiid With the crew inside after @Sixers Victory over Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/zLWbmITcjd – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 26 February, 2021

Philly is being counted as the real contender this season after a great start to the season. He now has the best record in the Eastern Conference, winning 22 games and losing 11. Ambibid is averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 assists and 3.1 assists per game.