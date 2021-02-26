LATEST

‘Joel Embiid is finding out how impressive he can be’: Ben Simmons is excited about his teammate’s dominance and his MVP opportunities based on this year’s performance. sport

According to Ben Simmons, we can feel Joel Embiid’s dominance this season that he can physically dominate his opponents.

After a tragic 4–0 win against the Celtics in last season’s playoffs, the Sixers recorded the Gun this season with a bang. On Thursday night, the Sixers hosted Luca Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory over the Mavericks, who wanted to go on a real winning streak. after the game, Ben Simmons said the Sixers would love to end the season as number one. He Said:

“We don’t want to leave, we don’t want to be in second, third or fourth place. We want to be first, we want to be the best seed. What comes with that? You get to play eight. We call it Look forward to keeping up. You know, we want to work hard and stay focused.

Also read: “I’m giving 50 to Stephen A. Smith and tearing it to pieces in the 4th quarter”: Dwayne Wade trolled the ESPN anchor by posting a picture of his college mug shot.

