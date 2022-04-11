Joel Ward scores Chelsea FA Cup point after 300th Crystal Palace appearance in Leicester defeat

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward says he and his teammates want to put Sunday’s Premier League defeat firmly behind Leicester to focus their attention on Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

First-half goals from Ademola Lukman and Kieran Duesbury-Hall gave Brendan Rodgers’s team a 2–1 win over the Eagles at King Power Stadium, with Palace looking heavy despite coming into the game after a seven-game unbeaten run. , Wilfried Zaha managed to return a goal in the second half, but the visitors never looked like they would jeopardize the scoreline after that as Fox captured all three points in the Midlands.

Ward, who came half an hour later to replace the injured Tyreek Mitchell, said he was disappointed to see that…