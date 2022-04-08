Joey Voto Deletes Crying Doja Cat TikTok After Backlash

Joey Votto is a new entrant to social media, and he’s already learning what it’s like to enter and exit Grandpa Simpson’s memes when he sees Bart.

Earlier this week, the Reds’ first baseman posted a TikTok video in which he dressed as Ron Weasley and danced to a dance from Doja Cat, who himself was wearing a Harry Potter-inspired outfit.

The interpretation of Vote’s Tiktok is in the eye of the beholder. Some thought it was funny or harmless, while others thought it was cringe.

